Lucille M. (Dion) Neveu, 97, of North Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at The Village at Waterman Lake.
She was the wife of the late Armand A. Neveu. Born in Woonsocket, Lucille was the daughter of the late Leo and Viola (Cartier) Dion.
She graduated from St. Clare High School in 1943 and started her legal career as a secretary with the John Doris / Louis Levine law firm in Woonsocket. In 1961, she began her 25-year career with the State of Rhode Island as an administrative assistant to the judges and law clerks when the Family Court was created. In 1973, she transferred to the R.I. Supreme Court and continued administrative support to Associate Justice John Doris until her retirement in 1986.
She is survived by her son, Mark Neveu, and his wife, Marie, of East Providence, her grandchildren Christopher Neveu of East Providence, Laura Erickson of Alexandria, Va., Jay Neveu of Cumberland, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Lucille, Nana, Aunt Lu is fondly remembered for her holiday gatherings in her North Smithfield home where she kept the family’s French-Canadian heritage alive with her tourtiere (meat pie) and dynamites. She had a sweet tooth and loved making the family dessert favorites such as fudge, butterscotch pie, and chocolate cream pie. Lucille was an avid Celtics and Red Sox fan and loved her three Siamese cats.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, in Bellingham, Mass.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Shrine of The Little Flower at St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Dr., Harrisville, RI 02830-1731. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
