Lucille R. Charland, 91, of Woonsocket died peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022, at The Friendly Home.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Elphege and Laura (Savard) Vadenais. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Mrs. Charland was a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School with the Class of 1948. Later in life, she returned to her old high school, now Chateau Clare, where she lived for more than 20 years.
In her earlier years she worked for Singer Sewing Company. For many years Lucille was employed as a business manager at the Pawtucket Times and later at the Woonsocket Call newspapers. She also worked at Park Square Credit Union before retiring.
Lucille was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish. She was a very active member of the church and volunteered for numerous ministries and activities including serving as a Eucharistic minister and supporting the parish bingo program. Precious Blood Parish was truly Lucille’s “home away from home”.
Lucille was a particularly talented seamstress and was skilled at knitting and sewing. She could mend, hem and create just about anything; just give her the time and materials and watch out! She would create something beautiful.
Lucille liked to spend her “downtime” reading and few things were more relaxing than to be totally engrossed in a good novel.
Lucille will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing person. She was a lady whose life was centered around her faith and family. Lucille will be remembered for her dedication to her church and was proud of her Quebecois heritage. Perhaps it is more than just coincidence that she passed away on the Feast of St. Jean Baptiste.
Lucille is survived by her son, Paul Charland, and his wife, Louise Eldridge, of Brookline, N.H. She was the sister of Constance LaBreche and her late husband, Paul LaBreche, of Cumberland. She was also the sister of the late Elphege Vadenais, Jr. who died serving during the Korean War and the late Robert Vadenais and his late wife, Lucille “Lou” Vadenais. Lucille is also survived by her extended family of several nieces, nephews, and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Thursday morning from 8:30-9:45 a.m., prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN or www.stjude.org.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
