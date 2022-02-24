Lucille R. (McGee) Whitehouse, 88, of Uxbridge, Mass., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Countyside Health Care in Milford, Mass.
She was the wife of the late Richard A. Whitehouse for 64 years.
She was born July 2, 1933, in Woonsocket, R.I. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Molly) (Grady) McGee. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1951. She graduated from Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, and later earned her BSN and Master of Science degrees from Rhode Island College. Mrs. Whitehouse had been a school nurse teacher for the town of Cumberland, R.I., for 25 years before retiring in 1996. She served on the board of Thundermist Health Associates for 16 years.
Lucille was a member of the Morning Star Ministry at St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge for many years. She enjoyed reading, travel, rousing political debates and the music of Luciano Pavarotti.
Lucille is survived by two sons, James O. Whitehouse and Richard G. Whitehouse both of Uxbridge; a daughter, Nancy L. Whitehouse and her husband, Glenn Brodeur, of Franklin, Mass.; two sisters, Rose Caldwell of Lincoln, R.I., and the late Kathleen Boyle of Cumberland, R.I.; two grandchildren, James Amicarella of Fort Collins, Colo.; Courey Laube of Woodbury, Minn., and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Mary Parish, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Uxbridge Free Public Library, 15 N. Main St. Uxbridge, Ma 01569 (please write “donation” in the memo).
