Lucy M. Swinson, 84, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in the Golden Crest Nursing Center, North Providence.
She was the wife of the late John W. Swinson Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina (Militerno) Rachiele.
She loved to cook, entertain, and playing cards, especially Bunco, but most importantly she loved being surrounded by her family. She was the life of every party, always smiling, laughing, and helping others. Lucy's devoted faith, giving spirit, genuine compassion, and love for all truly touched the lives of everyone she met. Family was her number one priority and all who were surrounded by "Lucy" felt loved.
Lucy was employed by the North Providence School Department in several positions for several years.
She is survived by her children John W. Swinson Jr. of Johnston, Stephanie A. Davenport and her husband, Gregg, of Harrisville, and Paul E. Swinson and his wife, Kaitlin, of Cranston; her grandchildren Briana, Kyle, Tyler, Bianca and soon to be Jameson, along with one great-grand-daughter, Aubree; and her sister Marie Salvati of Cranston. Lucy has many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, all who cherished the time spent with her. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Ralph, Salvatore and Samuel Rachiele, Joseph and James Mascaro, Concetta Procaccini, Teresa Pallotta, Susan Scungio, Catherine Antonetti, Rose Costantino and Elena Mancini.
Relatives and friend are invited to Lucy's Life Celebration to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.