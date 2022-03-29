Luis F. Bordalo, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by his family in the Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Maria A. (Ferreira) Bordalo. They have been married for the past 38 years.
Born in Meda, Portugal, he was the son of Eva Dias, of Portugal, and the late Januario Bordalo. Luis came to this country in 1976, settling in Cumberland.
Luis’ devotion to his family and friends was unparalleled, with deep loyalty and an innate willingness to help anyone in need. His happiness stemmed from the simplicity of gathering and laughing with those he loved, most often over a meal or cigar, and he took advantage of any occasion to celebrate. Luis found enjoyment in vacationing, especially back to Portugal. He was also a proud member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana, Cumberland, and the Nucleo Sportinguista of R.I.
An extremely hard worker, Luis was the founder and co-owner of S & D Road Service Inc., Cumberland, for the past 21 years, working alongside his children, David and Stephanie, with whom he prided himself. He was the encouragement and mentorship behind the Berkeley Towing Companies, Cumberland.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children, David F. Bordalo and his wife, Jacqueline, and Stephanie B. Bacon and her husband, Andrew, all of Cumberland, and his adored granddaughter, Alina Rose Bordalo Bacon. He is also survived by three brothers, Carlos Bordalo and Jack Bordalo, both of Cumberland, and Leo Bordalo of Smithfield, and three sisters, Susana Duarte of Cumberland, and Elena De Sousa and Anabela Pimentel, both of Portugal. He was the son-in-law of Maria Filomena Ferreira, of Cumberland, and the late Jose Ferreira. He was also the uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Luis' Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
