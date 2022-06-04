Madeleine C. (Beausoleil) Deslauriers, 82, of 262 Poplar St. and formerly of 1 Main St., passed away on June 1, 2022, at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born at home in Woonsocket during a major snowstorm, to the late Armand and Lillian (Lafond) Beausoleil Sr. on Feb. 20, 1940. Educated in the Woonsocket Catholic Elementary and Secondary School system, she went on to marry and become a homemaker. She was employed by Grace Homes in Cumberland, R.I., and later worked for Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mass., for 35 years before she retired. After retirement, she worked part time for Burlington Coat Factory in Woonsocket.
Madeleine was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. She also loved watching the over 600 movies in her collection. Westerns from the 40s, 50s, and 60s were her favorite. John Wayne was the actor she liked the most and even had a 24-by-30-inch print of him on her wall at the nursing home. She loved holidays and birthdays because nothing pleased her as much as giving presents to friends and family. Although she was a good cook, she looked forward to dining out at a variety of restaurants. She never said no to the humongous burger at Chelo’s.
Madeleine is survived by her sister, goddaughter, and caregiver for the past 10 years, Jeanne Beausoleil, of Woonsocket.
She also leaves her only child, a daughter, Lori Charbonneau, of Woonsocket, and her granddaughter, Samantha Reed, of Natick, Mass. She was predeceased by her brother, Armand Beausoleil Jr., who succumbed to COVID-19 at the end of 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Church, 128 Greene St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for the guestbook.
