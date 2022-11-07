Madeleine D. DeRoche, 85, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Alice (Cournoyer) Decelles.
A devout catholic, Madeleine was a longtime member of Saint Joan of Arc Church, where she served as a lector.
She was a loving and devoted mother who is survived by her five children, Mary Sette and her husband, Steve, Nancy Purdue and her husband, Bill, Jane Norris and her husband, Michael, Tom DeRoche and his wife, Jennifer, and Michelle Robertson and her husband, Alex. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her longtime companion, Eugene Peloquin.
Madeleine enjoyed playing tennis in her younger years, loved to travel and sew, was an avid cook and had a passion for baking, especially for her family and friends. Growing up with family from Quebec, Madeleine spoke beautiful French and loved traditional French cuisine. The family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Ascend Hospice and the All American Assisted Living facility for the wonderful care they provided to our mom.
The funeral will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m., from the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Saint Jean-Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 7p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to any Catholic charity of your choice in Madeleine’s honor, would be greatly appreciated.
