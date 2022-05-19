Madeleine P. (Milette) Villiard, 93, of Woonsocket, died May 17, 2022, in The Friendly Home, where she had resided for the past five years.
She was the wife of the late Normand J. Villiard. Born in Blackstone, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Aurore (Hudon) Milette.
A lifelong resident of this area, she graduated from St. Clare High School in Woonsocket in 1946. Soon after, she began her career with the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles where she became a supervisor until her retirement in 1981.
Her love and devotion to her Catholic faith carried her through her life. She was an involved and active member of the former Our Lady of Victories Church, and later, All Saints Church. Serving on parish councils, participating in Christmas bazaars, and making blankets with the Linus Project, were particularly meaningful to her.
She enjoyed creating things, especially for others, and spent much of her free time knitting, sewing, crocheting, cross-stitching, and beading. Her love of Santa reflected her generous and giving spirit. Over the years, she amassed a collection of over 400 Santa figurines and items, all of which gave her great joy.
She leaves her daughter, Jocelyne Rancourt, of Auburn, Maine; her grandchildren, Eric Rancourt of Oakland, Calif., and Nicole Rancourt, and her husband, Jason Dulac, of Minot, Maine; her great-granddaughters Emily and Sophia Rancourt; her brother-in-law, Robert Villiard, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Roland and Jean Rene Milette, and Margaret Deacon.
Her funeral will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Sunday, from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly Home - Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
