Madeline C. Lavallee, 76, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Gerard R. Lavallee.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Leduc) Chevrette. Madeline resided in Lincoln for the past five years, previously residing in Cumberland and she was also formerly a part-time resident of North Port, Fla.
She was a communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln, and San Pedro Church, North Port, Fla.
She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing cribbage along with various other card games. She was also a frequent traveler with her husband, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her four-legged grandchild Boo. Madeline also enjoyed her weekly outing with her friends.
She worked for the school lunch program with Aramark Inc., in the Central Falls Public Schools for eight years, she also previously worked for the former Healthtex, Cumberland, and Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mass., for many years, but her favorite job was working for the former Ann & Hope, Cumberland.
She is survived by her children, Brenda A. Migneault and her husband, Normand, of Lincoln, Barbara A. Lavallee of Lincoln, Bonnie A. Sigui of Cumberland, Tracy A. Dingley and her husband, Michael, of North Port, Fla.; her nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Gerard R. Lavallee Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Madeline's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 9 a.m., in the J J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
