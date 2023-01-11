NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center is now accepting new memberships for 2023. The cost for North Providence residents is $10 a year and $15 for non-residents.
Membership includes free wellness, educational and craft classes, free use of the fitness center, and free use of the billiards, theater and card/game rooms, access to special events and travel programs, bi-monthly newsletter, legal consultations and social services appointments.
The following programs are announced:
• The Dementia Support Group will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach will present “Hearing Loss and the Older Adult,” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. Learn the causes, options for treatments, helpful coping mechanisms and costs associated with hearing aid products. Registration is required.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, Jan. 20. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.