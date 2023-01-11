NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center is now accepting new memberships for 2023. The cost for North Providence residents is $10 a year and $15 for non-residents.

Membership includes free wellness, educational and craft classes, free use of the fitness center, and free use of the billiards, theater and card/game rooms, access to special events and travel programs, bi-monthly newsletter, legal consultations and social services appointments.

