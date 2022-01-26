Manon C. Boislard, 62, of Pawtucket and formerly of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Born in Canada, she was the daughter of Raymonde (Aube) Boislard and the late Fern Boislard. Manon lived in Cumberland for many years before moving back to Pawtucket. She was in the service industry for many years and worked many jobs to provide a wonderful life for her daughter.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Angelique Beauchamp, her sister, Guylaine Leonard, and her brothers Dennis and Rick Boislard. Manon was the sister of the late Yvon Boislard. She is also survived by her brother-in-law. Steve Leonard, her two nephews Nick and Ben Leonard, and her son-in-law, Spencer Harrison.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Visiting hours are Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
