Manuel Costa Jr., 89, of Woonsocket, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in the Friendly Home, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Klucznik) Costa, whom he married on June 18, 1955. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Santo) Costa.
Manuel was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a manager of Almacs Grocery Store and Star Market. Manuel was an avid fisherman, with a passion for fly fishing, a talent he was happy to teach his grandson, Jake. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards with his wife, and yard-saling.
He is survived by his two children, Maria Gazaille and her husband, Michael, of Woonsocket, and Mick Costa and his partner, Dede Ball, of Sudbury, Mass.; his sister, Ann D'Onofrio, of Narragansett, R.I.; four grandchildren, Jake Gazaille and his wife, Jennifer, and Matthew, Eric and Christina Costa; and two great-grandchildren, Kira and Levi. He was predeceased by his siblings Millie Medeiros and Josie Costa.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, beginning with visitation from 4-6 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.