Marc R. Durand, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucille (Dubois) Durand.
He worked in customer service at Home Depot for 18 years.
Marc was a graduate of Roger Williams University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in computer engineering.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being a father, cooking, music; especially the Grateful Dead, NASCAR, and he was very work orientated.
He is survived by his three children, Jessica Miller and her husband, Michael, of Connecticut, Ryan Durand and his wife, Andrea, of Connecticut, and Sarah Durand of R.I.; and one grandson, Michael Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
