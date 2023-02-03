Marcel Francis Beausoleil Sr. died on Jan. 27, 2023.
Marcel is survived by his children: Marcel Beausoleil Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Cumberland, R.I., Jane Simpson and her husband, Gary, of Del Norte, Colo., and Brenda Beausoleil of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Marcel, Christopher, John, Jessica, Seth, and Steven and his great-grandchildren Elijah, Riley, Maddie, Destiny, Josiah, Jazmine, Laila, Zander, and Zoey. Marcel has one surviving brother, Donald Beausoleil.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., Marcel moved to Houston, Texas, as a machinist who made specialized parts for the oil industry. A hard-working man, he was valued for his skill and his work ethic.
A quiet man, Marcel was best known for his gentle nature, his sweet disposition, and his humor. A devoted father, he was dearly loved by his children. His encouragement, unending support, and deep love were a source of inspiration and comfort. Marcel was a rock; a steadying presence in the often turbulent waters of life for his children.
In his retirement, Marcel gardened, raised and cared for his dogs, bird, and turtles, and was active in the community's HOA. His legacy is simple; he loved those around him deeply and he was deeply loved in return. His genuine kindness towards people and animals and his willingness to help all was the bedrock of his personality.
As a man, as a father, he was loved. We will carry him in our hearts forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.