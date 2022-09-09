Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital.
He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
Marcel was a graduate of St. Michael's College, Colchester, Vermont, and earned his master's degree from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y. He was a teacher at the former Sacred Heart Academy, Central Falls, Mount St. Charles Academy, Woonsocket, and Bellingham High School.
Marcel was an active communicant and former trustee of St. Agatha's Church, where he served on its finance council, and sang with its church choir. He was a member of the Peloquin Chorale for 13 years and the Interfaith Choir, Woonsocket. For many years Marcel served as treasurer of the Retired Senior Volunteer Association, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He was also a team member of the RCIA and the Legion of Mary.
Besides his wife, Donna, he leaves his sister, Joan Potvin of Lewiston, Maine; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Reynald Tardif; and his sister, Gaetane Cloutier.
Marcel had strong opinions about politics, education, sports and especially religion. He found much joy and peace meditating on the Gospel of the Roman Catholic Church, reading about the early fathers of the church, constantly seeking the truth.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
