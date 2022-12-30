Marcel P. Pontbriand Sr., 87, formerly of Manville and Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at The Holiday.
He was the loving husband of the late Judith L. “Judy” Pontbriand. Marcel and Judy were married 63 wonderful years together until her passing on May 26, 2022.
Born and raised in Manville, he was the son of the late Paul and Ellen (Savoie) Pontbriand. Marcel was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy, Class of 1953.
Marcel worked at ITT Tech in Pawtucket, AJ Krajewski Company and Tech Industries both in Lincoln. Marcel was a lifelong communicant of St. James parish. In his younger days, he enjoyed summers at the beach house, camping and vacationing in Aruba. He was completely dedicated to his family. His life revolved around family activities. He truly lived out his vocation as a loving husband and father. He was filled with joy and pride to be a Pepere to his grandchildren.
Marcel is survived by his son, Marcel P. Pontbriand Jr., and his wife, Louise, of Lincoln, and a daughter, Michelle C. Lopez, and her husband, Robbie, of Cranston. He was the brother of Raymond Pontbriand of Manville. Marcel was the proud grandfather of Courtney Oakley, Lindsay Phillips and Tyler and Caitlin Lopez. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Marcel will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Judy, in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Rhode Island Chapter, P.O. Box 114098, North Providence, RI 02911 or www.apdaparkinson.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.