Marcel P. Simon, 95, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Noelle (Petit) Simon.
Born in France, he was the son of the late Herve Simon and Marie Francoise Marguerite Cheffer. He was the stepson of the late Ruth Couturier. During his childhood, his family moved to North Africa, where he attended school, finally settling in Maine, and later moving to Central Falls, R.I., and Cumberland, R.I., following his service to our country.
Mr. Simon enlisted in the United States Army Artillary, and was a World War II Veteran, attaining the rank of Corporal.
Marcel was employed as the grocery manager for Stop and Shop Inc. for 37 years until his retirement. He continued to work after retirement as a sales representative, until the age of 86 for Nabisco Inc.
He was a communicant of the St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland, R.I., and St. Kevin's Church, Warwick, R.I. Marcel enjoyed stamp collecting, was a history buff, as well as an avid reader. Those who love him will always remember his work ethic, his emphasis on education, and the history that his life's path led him, but most of all the strong love he had for his family.
He leaves his children, Yann M. Simon and his wife, Debbie, of Cumberland, Martine G. Dunn of Warwick; his grandson, Alan M. Simon, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Cumberland; his three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Colin and Avery Simon of Cumberland. He was the father of the late Anne and Sylvie Simon; and father-in-law of the late Richard A. Dunn.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Marcel's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. and continuing on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
