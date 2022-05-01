Marcel R. Mandeville, 93, of Woonsocket, passed on April 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield, after a brief illness.
He was the husband of the late Muriel (Thibault) Mandeville. Born in Morristown, Vt., he was the son of the late Stanley and Louise (Bessette) Mandeville.
Mr. Mandeville was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, and worked as a quality control inspector for the U.S.M. Corp/Footwear Associated Products, Medway, Mass. He was a member of VFW Post 3402, Franklin, Mass., the Woonsocket American Legion Post 85, and the Cercle Laurier.
Marcel was lovingly devoted to his family and his church, dedicating 25 years after his retirement as the Bedeau at Holy Family.
He is survived by his son, Robert Mandeville and his partner, Debra Boucher, of Woonsocket; his daughter, Louise Frueh, of Woonsocket and her partner, Paul Giammarco; his sister, Georgette Nasuti of Norfolk, Mass.; his grandchildren Rebecca and Stephen Frueh; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Herve and Raymond Mandeville. He was the grandfather of the late Alex Frueh, and father-in-law of the late Marc Frueh.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road., Cumberland. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Hills Nursing Center Activities Fund, 80 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.
