Marcia (Barden) Dame, 90, a lifelong Johnston resident, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of James A. Dame Jr. Born in Johnston, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marion (Arnold) Barden.
Mrs. Dame was a file clerk at R.I. Hospital Trust Bank for four years before leaving to raise her family. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for many years for the Dame Farm. She was an avid reader, Boston Red Sox fan, loved knitting and knitted prayer shawls for North Scituate Baptist Church where she was a longtime member. She loved to travel and her greatest joy was spending time with her family and at her beach house in North Kingstown.
In addition to her husband, James, she was the mother of James A. “Jay” Dame III and his wife, Darlene, of Johnston, Robin L. Pino and her husband, Michael, of Johnston and Amy L. Brush and her husband, Russell, of Johnston. She was the sister of John D. Barden of Johnston. She was the loving grandmother of Kristen, Justin, Samantha, Benjamin and Ethan; great-grandmother of nine.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., in North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 West Greenville Road, North Scituate. Burial will be in Greenville Cemetery, Smith Avenue, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hopehealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or North Scituate Baptist Church, P.O. Box 427, North Scituate, RI 02857, will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
