Margaret Elizabeth (Twomey) Renaud passed quietly and peacefully on Saturday, June 17, in her home of 60+ years, as she wished. “Peggy” recently celebrated her 89th birthday surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born in Yonkers, N.Y., on May 15, 1934, she was a proud graduate of St. Clare High School, Class of 1954. When her children were young, she worked at Miller Electric in Woonsocket. She was the receptionist and sales administrator at Globe Distribution for many years until its closing. She was able to satisfy her love of people and community at her next job, working in the heating and weatherization program at the Tri-Town Community Action Agency, until she retired at the age of 83. Yes, 83!
She was the daughter of the late John F. Twomey and Ella Gladys (Blair) Twomey. She was predeceased by her siblings Anne T. McGeough, John Twomey, Charles Twomey, James Twomey, and Barbara Rawlinson. The mother of 10 children, she leaves behind Patricia E. Renaud, Jacqueline A. Feeney, Kathleen T. Joyce, Suzanne R. Harris, Roger B. Renaud Jr., Ellen J. Morrissey, Kristin B. Fontaine, Anthony J. Renaud, Michael C. Renaud and Aimee Mayer along with their companions and spouses, who she considered additional cherished offspring. She was the proud grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who adored her and were always ready to share a Wright’s Farm ice cream cone with her. She is also survived by numerous treasured nieces and nephews. She was the former wife of the late Roger B. Renaud Sr.
An avid sports fan, she could invariably be found watching a game! From her beloved Bruins, to her sometimes heartbreaking Red Sox, to her exciting P.C. Friars, there was never a down season. Her family always attributed her love of sports to her old basketball days at St. Clare. She could talk to anyone about any sports – past, present or future.
Her faith was always a comfort to her, and she lived her faith strongly by example. She was the person to go to for a special prayer or intention.
Known in the family as The Old Hen (and her chicks), she could be counted on for her quick Irish wit, for a last minute babysitter, a fan at a dance show, a Beef Wellington taster, an expert Jeopardy partner or go-to source for any required knowledge of Benjamin Franklin. She was a proud patriot and was known for her festive red, white and blue outfits on the Fourth of July. She lived as an acceptor of all and a forgiver of many.
Her family was her pride and her legacy, and she will forever be our light.
Our family would like to thank HopeHealth Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
