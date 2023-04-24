Margaret Enid Hickey, “Mimi”, 95, of Greenville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
She was the widow of John (Jack) R. Hickey, who died in 1976. Born in 1927 in Abernathy, Saskatchewan, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene Coulthard and is also predeceased by her two brothers, Glenn and Eric Coulthard, also from Canada.
After growing up on her family’s farm, Enid went off to Ottawa, Canada, to attend nursing school and became a registered nurse in 1949. Following her graduation, she moved to Rhode Island to work at Providence Lying-In Hospital. It was during this time she met the love of her life, John Hickey. They wed in 1951 and together raised their five children in Greenville. While raising her family, Enid worked as a nurse for Northwest Nursing and Home Healthcare and returned to college to receive a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She not only helped to support her family, but also instilled in her children the value of hard work.
Enid was an avid baker and enjoyed traveling with friends. She was devoted to her family and found her greatest happiness spending time with them. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a caring friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Enid is survived by her son James Hickey (Priscilla) of Bel Air, Md., her daughter Joanne Allred (David) of Rangely, Colo., her daughter, Kathleen Wilkinson, of Woonsocket, RI and her son William Hickey (Linda) of Greenville, R.I.; 11 grandchildren: Caitlin, Tom, Collin, Shannon, Nathan, Jacob, Emily, Kendall, Kerri, Maggie and Liam; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also the loving mother of the late John (Jack) R. Hickey Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, 2 Church St., Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., at St. Philip’s Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will follow Mass at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston.
