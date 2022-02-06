Margaret Lyons, 88, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at home.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Erskine) Scallin. She resided in Lincoln for her entire life.
Maggie was a lover of all things from the earth. She surrounded herself with beautiful crystals, abundant flowers in her lovely gardens, as well as the incredible paths that she created in her yard, all bordered by stones that she lovingly placed to invite all to walk and find peace among the many trees, ornamental sculptures and gardens. It was her haven … her place to create, tend and love.
She was an avid reader, her home full of bookshelves packed with her favorite authors and titles. Reading was a lifeline of information, knowledge, spiritual growth and storytelling for her. Maggie would often state that her real gift to the world was her five children. She was so proud of their many accomplishments, but more so of their kind hearts and compassionate natures. Her soul was so enriched by music, especially swing. Maggie loved to dance and had many memorable nights with our dad at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. She continued to dance at the German Club with her longtime companion Ralph “Tux” Tuxbury, until his untimely passing. And later in life, with longtime companion Bob Warner, she spent Saturday nights in Newport, R.I., dancing and listening to swing music at their favorite spots.
Now let’s get to it. Our mom was a fashionista. And I mean fashionista … always dressed beautifully with her personal style that was so unique and funky. Her costume jewelry collection was second to none. Really. No kidding. Maggie made a point to be beautifully accessorized and it was more often than not that others complimented her on her style and extraordinary pieces of jewelry. She loved the attention.
Maggie loved second beach in Middletown. It was her favorite summertime place next to her home. She spent many summers living across from the beach with Tux in their RV. We all came to love second beach as a family, spending so many days and nights at the ocean and downtown Newport. The memories of those times will live in our hearts for years to come.
And the grandkids … how she loved her grandkids. Gran always had a listening ear, warm hugs and lots of time watching the kids go through her jewelry boxes and many photos. Her home was a haven to them all, and the memories of holidays spent at Gran’s will be treasured forever. There was something magical at her home during Christmas. It was so beautifully decorated with her unique style. One of Maggie’s greatest legacies was her many years working with preschoolers. She brought such love, nurture and guidance to the children. The kids adored her and she them. Maggie had such a wonderful way of communicating and interacting with the kids that left a beautiful imprint on their lives. She did this work for many years at URI extension in Providence.
Our mom worked for the town of Lincoln in the library. She began at the Manville branch, a one room library with lots of character and eager readers. Later, she began working at the main branch next to the high school. She loved all the connections with her co-workers and patrons, as well as being surrounded by the books. Maggie loved to be in service. She volunteered at the Warde-Robe in Central Falls, developing many friendships and connections with all who crossed paths with her. As she walked this earth and left her imprint on all things of nature, she also left an imprint on the lives of her family, friends, co-workers and all who came to know her. We will miss you and hold you in our hearts. “We love you way past everything.”
She is survived by her children, Claudia Lyons of Lincoln; Timothy J. Lyons and his wife, Annemarie, of Smithfield; Michael Lyons and his wife, Debra, of Lincoln; Pamela Maldonado and her husband, AJ, of Petaluma, Calif., and Alyssa Sullivan of Barrington; her 10 grandchildren: Kasia, Jenna, Samantha, Conor, Amber, Ashley, Josh, Brennen, Molly and Tessa.; nine great-grandchildren: Vance, Logan, Ethan, Lenna, Blake, Taylor, Lennon, Hudson, and Nikko, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Patricia Scallin and Jackie Scallin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Maggie’s Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 1-2:30 p.m., and celebration from 2:30-to 4 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Dress as you wish ... full glamour or everyday comfort. Maggie would love that!
Burial will be private.
