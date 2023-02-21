Margaret “Peggy” (McBride) Lima, 81, of Franklin Street, Lincoln, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to William H. Lima Jr.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Francis A. and Urania Catherine (Evans) McBride, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 57 years.
Mrs. Lima was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, and worked as a billing clerk for Robison Rayon Co., Pawtucket, and as a school bus driver in the town of Lincoln for Town & Country Transportation, Lincoln, before retiring.
Peggy was a volunteer and advocate for the ARC of the Blackstone Valley, served as a Girl Scout Leader at St. Edward Church, Pawtucket, and was a communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln. She loved crafting and was an avid collector of dolls and Beanie Babies, and was very proud of her Irish heritage.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Marilyn Lima, of Lincoln, one son, William H. Lima III, and his wife, Sharon, of Manville; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth DeGuilio, James McBride and Leo McBride.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Saint Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday, Feb 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
