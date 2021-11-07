Margaret R. Jillson, 84, of Russell Lane, Smithfield, died on Nov. 1, 2021, of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. Jillson Sr. Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Alice Bourgeois.
Margaret Jillson retired from Old County Road School as a paraeducator in June of 2001. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving as a Brownie Leader, Girl Scout Leader, assistant girls softball coach, 4-H leader, and an All-Star 4-H Member. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and needlepoint and was master seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren.
She leaves her children, Dianne Jillson Barden and Dr. Charles J. Barden of Wamego, Kan., and Lawrence Jillson Jr. and his wife, Kim, (Harrington) Jillson of Cranston; four treasured grandchildren, C.J. Barden, Allen Barden and wife, Catherine (Donewald) Barden, Ariana Jillson, and Alexa Jillson, and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Barden. Her siblings include Pauline Hawkins, Theresa Landry, and Frank Bourgeois of Florida and the late Arthur Bourgeois.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8:45 a.m., from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the Cathedral of SS Peter and Paul, 30 Fenner St., Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours are Monday, Nov. 8, 4-8 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.