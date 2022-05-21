Margaret T. Bannon, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Bannon Sr.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (McFarland) Tomei. Margaret “Peggy” resided in Cumberland for the past 60 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
What Peggy enjoyed most, was spending time with her family. Any day amongst them was “the best day ever.” She stayed sharp by mastering word games and Sudoko; and closely following the news. She was known for her kindness, compassion, and selflessness. She was considered by many to be a “second mom.”
She was a registered nurse for 49 years, starting her career in pediatrics and completing her career in geriatrics with the Grandview Nursing Home, Cumberland.
She is survived by her children Paul D. Bannon II and his wife, Laurie, of Sandwich, Mass., Karen K. Burke of Sandwich, Mass., Johanna H. MacDonald and her husband, Paul, of Cumberland, and Noelle H. Morin and her husband, Brian, of Smithfield; her brother Ralph J. Tomei and his wife, Sandra, of Seekonk, Mass.; nine grandchildren: Kaylee Burke, Jarrod Bannon, Andrew Bannon, Zachary Bannon, Abigail Burke, Sarah Burke, Jack MacDonald, Brianne Morin, and Noah Morin; her sister-in-law Paula Tomei of Cumberland; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dr. John A. Tomei. She was also the friend of the late Paul Carr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Margaret's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, May 24, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Prospect Street, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Unit 200 Providence, RI 02908.
