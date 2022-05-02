Margaret T. Bonner, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, in The Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Everett "Moe" Bonner Jr.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Sanna) Carr. Peg was known to all as a lifelong resident of Cumberland, with deep roots in the Valley Falls section of town. She was a Cumberland High School graduate.
She was a member of the former St. Patrick's Mother's Club and the Cumberland Seniors.
Peg loved being with her family, especially at holiday times, for family reunions and cookouts, but she especially loved camping at Fisherman's Memorial State Park with her family over the years and spending time at the beach. Her love for life was incredible and she spread it to all she knew. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her 13 children: Paul Bonner (Ann Marie), David Bonner, Peter Bonner (Marilyn), Michael Bonner (Eleanor), Stephen Bonner (Kathy), Timothy Bonner (Linda), Christopher Bonner (Susan), Susan Prato, Brian Bonner, Philip Bonner (Joyce), John Bonner (Peg), Robert Bonner (Brenda) and Peggy Bonner-Zekus; her sister, Agnes Cowdell; 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Mary Crozier, Dorothy Hart, Robert Carr Jr., Phyllis Turenne, Paul Carr Sr., Elizabeth "Betty" Sullivan, and Nancy McCrorie. She was also the grandmother of the late, Meghan Prato and Daniel Bonner.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Peg's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, May 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
