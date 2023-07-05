Marguerite A. (Comtois) Paul, 87, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Friendly Home.
She is the beloved wife of Conrad N. Paul, they were married on Oct. 10, 1959. She is the loving mother of Michael Brian Paul and his wife, Debra, of Cumberland, R.I., and Nancy Jennifer St. Germain and her husband, Jim, of Cumberland, R.I. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Matthew Paul and his wife, Taylor, of Cumberland, R.I., Alyssa Paul of Vadnais Heights, Minn., Jayden St. Germain of Cumberland, R.I., Adam St. Germain of Cumberland, R.I., and great-grandson Cameron Paul.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 3, 1936, she is the daughter of the late Albert and Donalda (St. Germain) Comtois and the sister of Maurice Comtois of Stafford Springs, Conn., Madeleine Schotter of Blackstone, Mass., and the late Marcel Comtois, Jeannine Bishop and Claudette Marcet. She leaves many nephews and nieces.
Marguerite was a graduate of St. Clare High School, Class of 1953. She worked for 33 years for the State of Rhode Island as secretary to the Director of Human Services for The city of Woonsocket, retiring in 1986. Later she worked as secretary to the Director of Special Education in Blackstone, Mass., for five years. She then worked as secretary to the Director of Student Services in the town of Lincoln, retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Marguerite also enjoyed reading, cooking and spending winters in Florida. She is loved and will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 11, with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., at Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.