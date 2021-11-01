Marguerite C. (Toupin) Vadenais, 85, of Slatersville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was the cherished wife of the late Normand Vadenais. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie (Marien) Toupin.
Marguerite was a faithful communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville, and a part of the Ladies Guild. She was a member of the Music Education Association of North Smithfield as well as the former treasurer of the Friends Foundry. Marguerite previously served on the board of directors for the North Smithfield Youth Hockey Association. In her spare time, Marguerite was an avid baker and was known as the “big baker” of the neighborhood. Most of all, Marguerite loved being with her children and grandchildren, whether it was watching them play sports, chaperoning class trips, or just spending time with them at the summer and winter “resorts.”
She is survived by her loving children, Pauline Mello and her late husband, Robert, of Middleboro, Mass., Normand Vadenais and his wife, Kathleen, of Harrisville, Paul Vadenais and his wife, Sheri, of North Smithfield, John Vadenais and his wife, Frances, of Harrisville, Kathleen Ricci and her husband, Glenn, of Johnston, and Keith Vadenais and his wife, Joyelle, of Uxbridge, Mass.; her brother, Gerald Toupin, of North Smithfield; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Ernest, Albert, Armand, Roland and Lionel Toupin, Theresa Lepage, Rita Forget and Lorraine Langevin.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, beginning with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, R.I. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, RI 02876.
