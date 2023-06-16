Marguerite R. (Belair) Allard, 85, formerly of Albion and Cumberland, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Bayberry Commons, Pascoag.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R.C. “Pete” Allard. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Eugene and Marie Anne (Fluette) Belair, she had lived in Albion for 46 years before moving to Cumberland.
Mrs. Allard was a graduate of St. Clare High School, Woonsocket, Class of 1955. She worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, Providence for 20 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
She is survived by four daughters, Lorraine Allard of Pawtucket, Michelle Palardy of Woonsocket, Lisa Fortier of Scituate and Valerie Hohlmaier of Johnston; three sons, Charles Allard of North Smithfield, Joel Allard of Cumberland ,and Luke Allard of Warwick; one sister, Genevieve Lambert of Ashburnham, Mass.; 27 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jacques Belair, Gerard Belair, Eugene Belair, Monique Belair-Wheat, and Solange DiSpirito.
A committal service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Columbarium Committal Center at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited, and may gather prior to the service at 10:45 a.m. at the Cemetery Administration Building. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
