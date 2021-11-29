Marguerite R. Dupre, 91, of Manville, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Morgan Health Center in Johnston.
She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Dupre. They were married on July 30, 1960 and shared over 45 years together until his passing in 2006.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Armand E. and Anna (Goyette) Jalbert. She was a graduate of St. Clare Girl's High School and attended Hill Business College.
Mrs. Dupre was employed at the Social Department Store as the credit manager for many years. She also worked at Kresge’s and several other local stores and businesses. For many years she was employed by the office of Dr. Paul Morriseau.
Marguerite was a longtime communicant of St. James Parish and a proud resident of Manville for over 55 years.
Marguerite was very talented at knitting and sewing and would help friends and neighbors with clothing alterations. She was dedicated to her family and was always game to get in the car and just take a ride and go exploring. She enjoyed trips with her family to numerous memorable destinations.
Marguerite will be remembered for her love for her family and her concern for neighbors. Her special baking abilities are a poignant memory for many. In particular her crepes recipe was hands down second to none. The #1 ingredient in Marguerite's crepes, and anything else she made, was the love that went into them and the joy it brought for all to share.
Marguerite kept a close eye open and ear tuned to any and all happenings on her block. It can most certainly be said that Central Street in Manville was “Marguerite Dupre’s street”.
Marguerite is survived by her daughter Suzanne J. Dupre of Central Falls, and her sons Raymond R. Dupre and his wife, Elizabeth, of Cumberland, and Donald R. Dupre and his wife, Aimee, of Lincoln. She was the grandmother of Ashley E. Dupre and Myles W. Dupre. She was the sister of the late Vivian McGinley, Lucille Lefebvre and Rev. Armand J. Jalbert (U.S. Army Chaplain). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St James Church, Manville. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours are Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.
