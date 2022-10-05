Maria Conceicao Lopes – Cumberland Oct 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lopes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Maria Conceicao Lopes of Cumberland, R.I., on Sept 29, 2022.She was the beloved wife of Manuel A. Lopes and Mae to Teresa Sirois, Carma Soares, Sandra Lambert, and Mariette Lopes.Maria was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church and loved crocheting and family.She leaves behind eight grandkids whom she adored, a grand-kitty, a brother, three sons-in-law, and extended Portuguese family.She was courageous and caring and will be missed deeply. “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die” – Thomas Campbell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maria Conceicao Lopes Mae Christianity Cumberland Manuel A. Lopes Sandra Lambert Teresa Sirois Carma Soares × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. This Week's Ads Most Popular Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike Everybody's Pizzeria and Bar opens for anyone who loves pizza Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be Large-scale storage facility planned off 295 Latest News Councilman proposes speed bumps near every school Funding will support keeping special education students in class Pawtucket’s House delegation now dominated by women Martone seeks clearer rules on noise violations Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular to feature more creative displays Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Councilman proposes speed bumps near every school Funding will support keeping special education students in class Pawtucket’s House delegation now dominated by women Martone seeks clearer rules on noise violations Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular to feature more creative displays Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business Top Ads featured 1 Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus Annual Yard Sale Sep 29, 2022
