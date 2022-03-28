Maria I. (Lombardo) Pawlowski, 84, of North Smithfield, died March 26, 2022, with family at her side in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag.
She was the wife of the late John Pawlowski, and longtime partner to the late John Cormier. Born in Argentina, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Maria (Agostinelli) Lombardo.
Maria worked for Tupperware, until their closing, and later became a CNA. She was an accomplished pianist, and lover of all music – you could often find her listening to it in her home, at a festival, or at her grandsons' concerts. Maria was happiest when spending time with her family, and prided herself on attending all of her grandsons' events. She loved animals, especially her dog.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Martin, and her husband, James, of North Smithfield; two grandchildren, Jon Martin of Philadelphia, and his fiancé, Julia Morris, and Michael Martin of Boston, and his partner, Alexis Steinberg. She was predeceased by her brother, Tito Lombardo.
The family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care of Maria. Your hard work did not go unnoticed.
Her funeral will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I.. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
