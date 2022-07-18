Maria J. Costa, 83, formerly of Providence, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Greenville Center.
She was the wife of the late Joao de A. Costa. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Maria Isabel (de Melo) do Couto Almeida. Maria worked for Cable Electric of Providence for many years before retiring.
She is survived by two children, Anna Hultquist and her husband, Stephen, of Lincoln, and Paul Costa and his life partner, Cynthia Blais, of Bellingham, Mass.; two brothers, Luis Couto of East Providence and Jose Couto and his wife, Amelia, of Johnston; a sister, Angelina Santos, of Sao Miguel. She also leaves her cherished granddaughter, Gwenyth Hultquist, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Aldina Paiva, Hilda Cabral, Francisco do Couto Almeida, Edmundo Couto, Ermelinda Pereira, and Lumenia Couto.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m. in Saint Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Fall River, Mass. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland (www.oneillfuneralhomes.com).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org) or Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care, Rhode Island (www.continuumhospice.com).
