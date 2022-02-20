Marie A. Toner, 87, of Pawtucket, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.
She was the former wife of Michael H. Toner of Pawtucket. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late George V. Girard and Rose D. (Grenon) Girard.
Ms. Toner was employed with Carol Wire & Cable for many years until her retirement. She was a devoted Communicant of Our Lady of Consolation Church, presently Holy Family Parish. She was a volunteer at the Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket.
She leaves her loving children: Suzanne R. Grimes and her husband, Richard, of Cumberland; Janice L. Gallego of Littleton, N.H., and David R. Toner of Woonsocket. She was the mother of the late Maria T. Toner. She was the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., in Our Lady of Consolation Church, Sabin Street., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from the hours of 5 to 7 p.m., in the Home of J.H. Williams & Co., 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center, 75 Benefit St., Pawtucket, RI 02861, will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com .
