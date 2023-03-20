Marie D. Schroeder (Marcello), 102, formerly of Cranston, passed away in the Greenville Skilled Nursing Center, Greenville, on Friday, Feb. 17.
She was the wife of the late Brian H. Schroeder and Joseph Johnson.
Born in Providence in 1920, she was the daughter of the late Domenico "Thomas" and Isabella (Mariano) Marcello. After the death of her first husband, she lived in Toronto, Canada, as a nanny and later relocated to Trenton, N.J., where she worked in the food service industry for many years, including at Princeton University. In the 1980s, she moved back to Rhode Island and worked until the age of 85 assembling jewelry boxes for a local Cranston company.
A devoted follower of her Christian faith, she prayed every day and enjoyed reading her bible and driving her car, which she did until the age of 98. When asked about the secret of her long life, she would often reply "don't drink, don't smoke."
She leaves her nieces and nephews Audrey Donahue of North Carolina, David Marcello of Maine, Robert Marcello of Massachusetts, Karen Marcello of Connecticut and Joseph Marcello, Edward Marcello, Paul Marcello, Thomas Marcello and Michael Marcello of Rhode Island and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be missed as the matriarch and historian of the Marcello family.
She was the sister of the late Carmine Marcello, Pasco Marcello and Domenic Marcello who always looked out for their big sister. The family also thanks the staff of Greenville Nursing Center for their kindness and care of their Auntie Mi Mi.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 27, at 11:30 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A private inurnment will be in the R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Harmony Hospice, 50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 .
