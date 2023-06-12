Marie Lorraine B. Bourassa, 82, of North Smithfield, passed away at her home on Monday, June 5, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard K. Bourassa. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Simonne (Bergeron) Sylvestre.
Lorraine was a graduate of St. Ann’s and St. Clare High School and entered the convent to become a nun, eventually leaving for a different calling. She later attended Harvard Divinity School. She was a former chairperson of the Council on Aging of Litchfield, Conn., and choir member at St. Michael’s Parish, Litchfield. She was a published author of two books, “Four of God’s Chosen Ones” and. “Memoirs and Tributes,” and a pianist who enjoyed giving presentations and concerts at local libraries and senior centers in the greater Woonsocket area. She was a member of the Boston Authors Club, The College Club, Ligue Francophone De La Nouvelle Angleterre, and loved to attend museums such as The Fogg at Harvard as well as events at The French Library in Boston and Salve Regina and the mansions in Newport, RI. She also spent a lot of time visiting monasteries and convents, maintaining close ties with her catholic roots.
Lorraine loved to travel, having enjoyed trips to France, Austria, Egypt, Greece and visiting family in Canada. She especially loved her books, particularly on religion, philosophy and history. She was constantly in search of knowledge and truth, enjoying the many discussions with her family, friends and just about anyone that she would meet. She was especially devoted to her catholic faith and family.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her son Stuart A. Bourassa, two brothers Robert and Gerard Sylvestre and two sisters Suzanne Fuller and Lucille Sylvestre; and is survived by her son Stephen A. Bourassa and his wife, Susan Workman, of Worcester, Mass.; brothers Raymond Sylvestre (Kathleen) of North Smithfield and Roger Sylvestre (Deborah) of Woonsocket; and two sisters Jacqueline Tondreau of Providence and Jeanine (Edward Jr.) Bonollo of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Catholic Mass was held in the chapel at St. Antoine’s Residence in North Smithfield, and internment was held at West Cemetery in Litchfield, Conn. Arrangements are by Fournier & Fournier Inc.
