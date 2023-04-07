Marieanne C. Blanchard, 85, of Manville, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center.
She was the loving wife of the late Wilfred Leo Blanchard Jr., who passed away in 1994. Marieanne was also the loving companion of the late Henri Leo Carpentier, who passed away in 2012.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Cournoyer and Yvonne Williamson. She lived in Woonsocket for most of her life and resided in Manville for the past 26 years.
In her earlier years, Marieanne worked in the local textile industry at several area mills. She was later employed as a CNA at The Friendly Home and Woonsocket Health Center.
Marieanne was very musically inclined and loved to play the piano. For several years she was a member of the local band The Blue Melodies and performed at countless parties and weddings in the area. She loved to go out for walks and take in the fresh air.
Marieanne’s most cherished role in life was as a Memere to her grandchildren. She loved to do all sorts of things with them and shower her love upon them.
Marieanne is survived by “her boys” Michael Beauchemin and his wife, Julie, of Chadds Ford, Pa., Eric Beauchemin and his wife, Lori, of Manville, David Beauchemin of Charlestown, R.I., and Wilfred L. “Freddie” Blanchard III and his wife, Heather, of Brooklyn, Conn. She was the mother of the late Robert Beauchemin, who passed away in 1976. She was the sister of the late Albert, Arthur and Armand Cournoyer, Terry Blunt, and Cecile Bergeron. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alec, Deegan, Lainie and Aidan Beauchemin and Zoé Blanchard, her sister-in-law Yola Cournoyer of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9 a.m., at the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Marieanne will be laid to rest at St Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Thursday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
