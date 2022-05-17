Marilyn C. (Milligan) Lincoln, 92, of Lincoln, died at home on May 13, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Lincoln.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late William L. and Eva M. (Caldwell) Milligan, she had lived in Lincoln since 1939, and was a longtime summer resident of Prudence Island.
Mrs. Lincoln worked as a secretary for the Lincoln School Department, PVD Paper Company, and J.F. Moran Co./Moran Shipping before retiring.
She was a parishioner of Christ Church, Lincoln, and a graduate of Katharine Gibbs School.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lincoln, (and partner Prescott Paulhus), of Lincoln, and Betsy Hanson, (and husband Eric), of Tiverton; one son, William D. Lincoln, (and wife Lorna), of Tiverton; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William L. Milligan Jr., Audrey Hopper, and David Milligan.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Private burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, R.I. 02865, or to the Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 305, Prudence Island, R.I. 02872, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
