Marilyn F. (Miga) Boisvert, 84, of Valley View Drive, Greenville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Miriam Hospital in Providence.
She was the widow of the late Louis W. Boisvert, Jr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Casimir and Hope (Searles) Miga.
She lived in Smithfield since 1966. She was a teacher for 38 years. She taught high school biology in the Barrington School system for 33 years and prior to that taught in Burrillville, Glocester, and Lincoln. She retired from teaching in 2004. She was selected for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program in Washington, D.C., where she received a Teacher Recognition Award.
She was a graduate of Burrillville High School in 1956 where she was a cheerleader and the class valedictorian, a 1960 graduate of Annhurst College in Connecticut where she was valedictorian, yearbook editor, class secretary, treasurer of the drama club, and president of the biology club. She did graduate work at Providence College and Rhode Island College.
She was a communicant of St. Philip Church, volunteered at St. Philip School, and enjoyed scrapbooking. She also enjoyed traveling in her retirement and visited over 20 countries. The pride and joy of her life were her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Louis “Buzzy” Boisvert III, of Davie, Fla., Charles Boisvert of Smithfield, Timothy Boisvert of Plantation, Fla., Gerene Mabray of Johnston, and Kevin Boisvert of Chatham, N.J.; her 13 grandchildren: Alexandra, Samantha, Buzzy IV, Gregory, Kimberly, Colin, Conner, Cole, and Cody Boisvert and Justina, Corey, Jarren, and Sydney Mabray; and her sister, Charlene Miga, of Smithfield.
Her funeral was held Wednesday, Jan. 4, from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial was held in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 3.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 505, Memphis, TN 38101-00850.
