Mario Martinelli 80 passed away peacefully, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Yvette E. (Peloquin) Martinelli.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of son of the late Mario V. and Antoinette (Marzini) Martinelli.
Mario was Owner and Operator of M & G Drilling and Blasting, working in construction for several years until retiring.
He was a member of the Italian Workingmen’s Club.
Mario was an avid carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and playing the classical guitar. He also enjoyed traveling to New Hampshire.
He is survived by his son, Robert V. Martinelli, and his wife, Irene, of Woonsocket; one brother, George Martinelli, of Woonsocket; one granddaughter, Kimberly Martinelli, and two great-grandchildren Kayden and Gianna.
He was also the brother of the late Joan Paoni, Mary Bacon, Dorothy Lafernias.
His funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.