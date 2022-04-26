Marion C. Goode, 90, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, at Miriam Hospital with family at her side.
She was the beloved wife of John “Jack” F. Goode Jr. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Providence, Marion was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Leary) McCarthy.
She worked many years for the Cumberland School Department, first as a teacher’s aide in various elementary schools and ending her career working as the secretary to the principal at Cumberland Hill Elementary School. She touched many children’s lives, often running into former students who remembered her kindness. Before working for the School Department, Marion worked for years as a dental assistant in Providence for various dentists. Marion was one of the sweetest and nicest people you could meet, and always had a positive attitude. She loved reading, going to lunch and enjoyed the 18 winters she and Jack spent at their condominium in Naples, Fla.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Joanne Goode, of Tiverton, John “Jack” Goode III, of Mexico and Cumberland, and Janet Buono, of Cumberland. She was predeceased by her son, James Goode. She also leaves her brother, Jerry McCarthy, of California and her two grandchildren, Lauren Bliss and Haley Tirocchi. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John McCarthy and Helen Rayner. Marion also leaves her three favorite furry grandkids, Tater, Seamus and Casey.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m., in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Memorial contributions may be made in recognition of Marion’s life to a charity of choice.
Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
