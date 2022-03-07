Marion D. Pise, 83, of Lincoln passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Oakland Grove Health Care Center, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Pise Jr. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marie "Theresa" (Brenton) Burt. She resided in Lincoln since 2005, previously residing in Central Falls.
Mrs. Pise was employed by the former All-Craft Inc. of Pawtucket for many years retiring in 2001. She was previously employed by the R.I. Textile Company in Pawtucket.
She was a former communicant of the First Baptist Church in Pawtucket. Marion enjoyed sewing, puzzles, painting and bird watching. Those who love her will remember her love for her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
She leaves her four sons, Ronald D. Pise and his wife, Ann Marie, of North Smithfield, Wilfred J. Pise and his wife, Cecilia, of Pawtucket, Stanley F. Pise and his partner, Kelly Darbyshire, of Cumberland, and John W. Pise and his partner, Amy Thistle, of Millville, Mass.; her daughter, Suzette M. Andrade, and her husband, Michael, of Lincoln; her three brothers, Walter D. Burt of Woonsocket, Warren Burt and Raymond Burt, both of Pawtucket; her sister Marcia M. Vassar of Attleboro, Mass.; her 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Rocky.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Marion's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
