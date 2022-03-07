Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Windy. Cloudy and damp with rain, possibly heavy early, then becoming partly cloudy late. Thunder is possible early. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy and damp with rain, possibly heavy early, then becoming partly cloudy late. Thunder is possible early. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.