Marion M. (Smith) Vickers, 78, of Lincoln, died on Nov. 13, at Landmark Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Walter F. Vickers. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth A. and Ethel M. (Smith) Smith.
Marion is survived by six children, Cindy Marois, Walter “Bubba” Vickers, Fred Vickers, Mary Vickers, Marion Vickers, and Dori Kozaczka; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Roy Smith, Mary Creighton, William Smith, Daniel Smith, Kathleen Garneau, Debra Melvin, and Leonard Smith; and two Shih Tzus, Rocky and Chucky. She was the sister of the late Kenneth Smith Jr., Richard Smith, and Frederick Smith.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m., in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. Calling hours Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.
