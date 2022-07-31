Marion R. (Archambault) Richer, 98, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Blackstone Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Whitinsville, Mass., with loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 69 years of the late Herve E. Richer, Sr.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Feb. 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Gedeon and Lillian (St. John) Archambault. She was the loving mother of Herve E. Richer Jr. and his wife, Nadine, of Millville, Mass., Ellen M. Brissette and her husband, Peter, of North Smithfield, R.I., and Louise M. Begnoche and her husband, Lucien, of Douglas, Mass., and her late daughters Suzanne, Mary Beth and Caroline Richer. She leaves her cherished seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her grandson Gregory L. Richer. She was the sister of Lorraine Lemoine of Conway, S.C., and her late brothers Henry and Robert Archambault.
Mrs. Richer was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and a graduate of Bellingham High School Class of 1942 and Hill College in Woonsocket in secretarial training. She then was a stay at home mom devoted to raising her children.
Mr. & Mrs. Richer were founding members of Assumption Church and were very active members in the church. She was a member of the Cursillo Group and the Ladies of St. Anne.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, sketching, and loved to watch college basketball. She would say the three favorite things that make her happy were her family, flowers and music. She will be greatly missed.
The funeral will beheld on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Route 126, Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Burial will be private at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
