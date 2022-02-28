Marjorie G. Swift, 85, of Hartford Pike, Glocester, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of Stacey G. Swift. They had been married for 60 years.
Born in Exeter, N.H., a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Bertha (Kimball) Garrity. She had lived in Glocester previously living in Scituate. She had attended RISD graduating class of 1959. She had also earned her master’s degree from RISD in 1986.
Marjorie was a self-employed Interior Designer. One of her more interesting projects was redesigning an entire floor of the VA Hospital in Providence. She had been an instructor/professor at RISD and Mt. Ida College. She was a 7th degree black belt in Uechi-ryu karate, a member of the Glocester Heritage Society, Glocester Historic District Commission and Glocester Little League. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church and choir in Tiverton.
Besides her husband, she leaves her sons, David Swift and his wife, Carolyn Duby, of Westport, Mass., and Paul Swift of Putnam, Conn. She was the grandmother of Carson Swift of Boston, and Andrew Swift of Westport, Mass. She was the sister of Maurice G. Garrity of Bradenton, Fla. She was the sister of the late Ellsworth “Chuck” Garrity, Jr. and Allen Garrity.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public funeral service is being planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Episcopal Charities, 275 North Main St., Providence, RI 02903.
