Mark Kincaid, aka 'Poppi', of Cumberland, R.I., passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2023.
He was born in Cambridge, Mass., to his late parents Peter & Marilyn (Ringel) Kincaid and eventually settled in Sharon, Mass. There he met his high school sweetheart Mary (Friend), married, had a family, graduated Northeastern University, and dove into the technology and IT services space. After a long and successful career, he retired from the private sector as a vice president of networking. In retirement he spent time on various engineering projects. His interest in keeping abreast of the changing world, whether it be politics, science, or comic relief, were all avenues he enjoyed. But his favorite pastime was always spent with his family and friends.
Besides his dearest wife Mary of 46 years, he leaves behind their beloved daughters Kelly Kincaid and her husband, Chris Curran, of Cumberland, R.I., Rachel Marsh, and three treasured grandchildren Gavin, Sienna and Gracesyn Marsh of So. Kingstown, R.I., and Caitlin Kincaid of Columbus, N.C.. He is also survived by his siblings Kevin Kincaid and his wife Liz of Tucson, Ariz., Alison Kincaid of East Jacksonville, Fla., and Kimberly Kincaid and her husband, Paul Mickiewicz, of Marshfield, Mass., and his late sister Leslie Kincaid, his 'favorite and loving in-laws Rita and Donnie (late) Friend of Sharon, Mass., Aine Friend of Brookline, Mass., Kevin Friend and his wife, Linda, of Easton, Mass., and John Friend and his wife Cheri of Brewster, MA and lastly, but not forgotten, his late brother-in-law Brian Friend.
Mark had many nieces and nephews, as well as many longtime friendships that he always held dear to his heart. The valued bond with family members and prized friendships carried within him a strength he held onto for the last few years while he grappled with health issues.
Mark will most certainly be missed, but there are a few things he would like us to know; we all meant a great deal to him and the answer to all of life's questions is '42'.
The entire Kincaid family would like to 'Celebrate Mark' on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Askew Lounge, 150 Chestnut St., Providence, R.I. Joyous cheers and tears will ensue, and all are invited to take part in his celebration between 2 and 6 p.m.
