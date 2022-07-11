Martha F. (Risher) Ledoux, 73, of Woonsocket, beloved wife of Albert Ledoux, passed away at The Friendly Home Thursday, June 30, 2022. Prior to her passing she was surrounded by her loving friends and family.
Martha was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Williams) Risher.
She was a free spirit, a non-conformist, in short, a hippie. Martha even lived in a commune in California. Her job was tending the rabbits, and was able to keep them healthy, curing them of eye infections and other ailments. She ran a crisis center in Missoula, Mont. A deeply spiritual person, she knew and was invited to study with a prominent medicine man in Montana. Martha was also a CNA and worked in nursing homes, worked as a home healthcare worker, and at one time was responsible for ordering all supplies for the Westborough Nursing Home.
She met her husband, Al, dancing 27 years ago and they have been together ever since, without a single argument. They took care of each other.
Martha was a beautiful, vibrant, quirky, non-judgmental, loving person. All were blessed to have known her.
In addition to her husband, Al, she is survived by her children Jessica Sanders of R.I., Mike Bauer of Wash., Alex of N.Y.; stepsons Christopher, Brian and Jason Ledoux; 13 grandchildren: Christian, Ashe, Taylor, Austin, Hayden, Brady, Emily, Kayla, Devin, Corinne, Caleigh, Tegan, and Owen; three great-grandchildren: Juliet, Henry, and Weston; and five siblings: Rebecca Risher of Washington, Mike Risher of Montana, Daniel Risher of Montana, Mary Hitzeman of California, and John Risher of Utah, and many others she considered family. She was also the sister of the late Bill Risher.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
