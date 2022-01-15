Martha J. Samuels, 68, of Cumberland, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Providence, R.I.
Born in Bartlesville, Okla., she was a daughter of the late Sherwood C. and Virginia E. (Gallman) Samuels.
Martha graduated from Bartlesville College High School and earned a BS degree from Purdue University. She worked for SAIC and then Epsilon doing coding and overseeing numerous computer programming projects for large database management of satellite, banking and pharmaceutical data systems.
Martha was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Lincoln, R.I. She loved music and sang in church choir as well as the Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus. She enjoyed set design for some of the Community Chorus performances over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John S. Samuels. She is survived by her sister, Suzanna J. Clymer (the late Robert L.), of Huntsville, Ala.; her brother, Robert W. Samuels (Gail L.) of Luther, Okla.; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces and three great-nephews. She will also be missed by her two cats, Puka and Pandora.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Lincoln, the Pastor Michelle Miela officiating. Burial will follow in the Swan Point Cemetery on Blackstone Boulevard in Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Wesley United Methodist Church and the Cumberland-Lincoln Community Choir (address for both: 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, RI, 02865) would be appreciated.
