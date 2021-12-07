Martin Joseph Flaherty, 79, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Ambrose S. and Kathleen (Gavin) Flaherty, Martin lived most of his adult life in New York City. Martin was a graduate of St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., and St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
Martin served in the Peace Corps in the Philippines during the 1960s. He later worked as a resort's manager in the Caribbean, beginning at RockResorts’ first hotel complex at Caneel Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands and later managed resorts in Anguilla. In a second career, Martin worked as a leading associate at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.
After moving back to Rhode Island in 2017, Martin served on the St. Martin’s Vestry, helped lead the church’s 2020 capital campaign, the men's group, Epiphany Soup Kitchen and revolutionized the men’s clothing and accessories in the charitable thrift store, the Thrifty Goose. He also served on the town’s Board of Canvassers as the recording secretary of the Lincoln Town Republican Committee.
Martin is survived by his sister, Kathleen McGowan, of Venice, Fla., and nine nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Stephen J. Flaherty, Susan M. Flaherty, and William A. Flaherty.
His Services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at noon, in St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave., Providence. Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martin’s memory to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Stained Glass Illumination Project, 50 Orchard Avenue, Providence, R.I., would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
