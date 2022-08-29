Mary Ann Pearson, 90, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was the devoted wife of Ronald Pearson.
She was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Knowles) Barry.
Mary is survived by her children, William and his wife, Karen, Susan and her husband, Robert Isabella, Shannon and her partner, Robert Dion, Mary Lima and her husband, Anibal, Faith Fontaine, Philip Murphy, Barry Murphy and his wife, Aileen, Emily Murphy and her husband, Daniel, Michael Pearson and his wife, Cathy, and Susan Pearson. She was the mother-in-law to Thomas San Bento. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen San Bento, her son-in-law Michael Fontaine, and her son-in-law Charles Bessette.
Mary also leaves 24 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
She worked as an office manager at AJ Kaufman Sales in the business industry for 35 years prior to retiring.
Mary will always be remembered for the love she had for her family. Her goal in life was to support and be present for them. She always put her family first and knew what each person needed to feel special and loved. You could always find Mary in her chair either working on a crossword puzzle or making a note in her planner; most of the time drinking a diet soda. She will always be remembered for her phone calls to just check in and make sure you were okay. She has touched and made an impact on many. Mary will always be loved and never forgotten.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Aug. 12, 2022, in St. Raymond’s Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence, R.I.
The burial was held at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822.
Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence.
